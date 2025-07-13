© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLASHBACK: When Alex Jones told his audience Trump's Bioweapons were just sugar water..
And if you believed that you will probably believe -
- Trust the PLAN.
- 4D Chess
- Patriots in charge, military tribunals underway
🤡
