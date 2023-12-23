Live w Daniel O'Connor: The Global Diabolic Deception and the Antichurch! Why We Need Luisa Now!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Streamed live Dec 21, 2023
Join Daniel O'Connor live as he updates us regarding the latest news and developments regarding the global diabolic UFO agenda and how it is connected to the Vatican and Antichurch! Daniel refutes objections against Luisa Piccarreta and the Divine Will and shows why the church essentially needs Luisa in these times of crisis.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2Ju7pfY2I4
