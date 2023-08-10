© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 9
▪️The AFU once again tried to attack Moscow with drones.
The aerospace defence forces repelled the attack by destroying two aircraft over the territory of the region.
▪️Daily shelling of border settlements in Belgorod Region continues.
As a result of artillery strikes by the AFU, one person was killed and five others were injured.
▪️In the Bakhmut sector, fierce fighting for the control at the Klishchiivka-Andriivka line continues.
Despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Russian troops continue to hold their positions in the destroyed villages.
▪️he AFU’s artillery has once again struck the territories of the Donetsk agglomeration with cluster munitions.
As a result of the barbaric shelling, three people were killed, including a four-year-old girl. Four more people were injured.
▪️ In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made another attempt to storm Urozhaine.
Having lost all their armored vehicles, the AFU units are trying to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of the village under heavy fire from Russian artillery.
▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU attacked east of Robotyne after a powerful artillery preparation.
As a result of the battle, the enemy managed to occupy a stronghold previously located in the "grey" zone.
▪️At the same time, Ukrainian artillery increased the intensity of strikes on rear areas.
Four people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the shelling of residential buildings in the village of Trudove.