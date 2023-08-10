BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 9
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 08/10/2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 9

▪️The AFU once again tried to attack Moscow with drones.

The aerospace defence forces repelled the attack by destroying two aircraft over the territory of the region.

▪️Daily shelling of border settlements in Belgorod Region continues.

As a result of artillery strikes by the AFU, one person was killed and five others were injured.

▪️In the Bakhmut sector, fierce fighting for the control at the Klishchiivka-Andriivka line continues.

Despite the enemy's numerical superiority, Russian troops continue to hold their positions in the destroyed villages.

▪️he AFU’s artillery has once again struck the territories of the Donetsk agglomeration with cluster munitions.

As a result of the barbaric shelling, three people were killed, including a four-year-old girl. Four more people were injured.

▪️ In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made another attempt to storm Urozhaine.

Having lost all their armored vehicles, the AFU units are trying to gain a foothold on the northern outskirts of the village under heavy fire from Russian artillery.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the AFU attacked east of Robotyne after a powerful artillery preparation.

As a result of the battle, the enemy managed to occupy a stronghold previously located in the "grey" zone.

▪️At the same time, Ukrainian artillery increased the intensity of strikes on rear areas.

Four people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the shelling of residential buildings in the village of Trudove.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy