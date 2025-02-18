Argentine President Javier Milei trying to weasel his way out of his crypto pump-and-dump scam where thousands lost everything.

He throws out a bunch of ridiculous excuses, then claims he didn’t promote it because he posted about it on his personal X account, not the official presidential one. Then his lawyer steps in and tells him to shut the f*ck up.

Argentine President Javier Milei refuses to apologize for the $LIBRA memecoin scam, brushing it off with a gem of logic: "If you went to a casino and lost money, what's the complaint?"

Because, apparently, financial losses are just part of the game, right?

