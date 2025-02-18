© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Argentine President Javier Milei trying to weasel his way out of his crypto pump-and-dump scam where thousands lost everything.
He throws out a bunch of ridiculous excuses, then claims he didn’t promote it because he posted about it on his personal X account, not the official presidential one. Then his lawyer steps in and tells him to shut the f*ck up.
Argentine President Javier Milei refuses to apologize for the $LIBRA memecoin scam, brushing it off with a gem of logic: "If you went to a casino and lost money, what's the complaint?"
Because, apparently, financial losses are just part of the game, right?
More articles here, from Argentina website:
https://batimes.com.ar/news/economy/milei-accused-of-scamming-supporters-as-he-pushes-crypto-token.phtml