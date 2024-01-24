Trump Wins; the Country Is on the Line; Texas Doubles Down

Last night, Donald Trump won the New Hampshire GOP primary by 10 points, but Nikki Haley made it clear she’s not dropping out. Trump said during his victory speech that the result of the 2024 election will determine whether the U.S. will remain a nation.

TNA’s editor-in-chief Gary Benoit and JBS research manager Christian Gomez join Paul Dragu to discuss Trump’s path to victory, as well as the intensifying border showdown between the Texas National Guard and the U.S. Border Patrol — a prime example of the destruction caused by the Biden administration, and a combustible situation that some say could lead to civil war.