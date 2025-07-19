Emotional Triggers, Projecting Unfelt Emotions, You Can Only Stay in a Capping Emotions for Years, Getting Into the Grief, You Don’t Need to Wait for Law of Attraction Triggers

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/Z7QeZEfWMZI

20081018 Relationship With God - Being Truthful With Yourself P1





Cut:

39m40s - 47m31s





DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: godsway.net

Divine Truth Events: event.divinetruth.com

Donate: donate.divinetruth.com





Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

***********************************





“ALLOW YOURSELF TO FULLY EXPERIENCE THE EMOTION, REALLY GET INTO THE EMOTION. GO DEEPER AND DEEPER AND STAY IN IT AS LONG AS POSSIBLE.”

@ 44m40s





“YOU CAN ONLY STAY IN A CAPPING EMOTION FOR YEARS. THE ACTUAL CAUSAL EMOTION IS EXPERIENCED JUST LIKE YOU WOULD HAVE EXPERIENCED IT AS A CHILD.”

@ 44m50s



