Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 22, 2024…

- Russian forces continue advancing along the line of contact;

- Ukrainian sources are claiming to have “slowed down” Russia’s advance toward Pokrovsk, but in actuality, Russian forces by necessity slow down as they approach high concentrations of urban fortifications;

- CNN admits the US is running out of weapons and ammunition to send Ukraine;

- Ukraine continues carrying out high profile attacks inside Russia, the latest on an alleged munitions depot, but such attacks are not frequent enough to disrupt Russian combat operations;

- As Ukrainian fighting capacity is systematically destroyed, Ukraine’s Western sponsors are considering ways of perpetuating or escalating the conflict with the use of Western-made missiles against pre-2014 Russian territory still being discussed;

