RFK Jr: COVID Jabs Are Bioweapons Developed by U.S. Military
High Hopes
High Hopes
528 views • 02/22/2024

The People's Voice


Feb 21, 2024


- For sponsorship opportunities please email: [email protected]


- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv


Evidence the Covid-19 pandemic was planned decades in advance as part of a giant psy-op to control humanity continues pouring in – with the origins of the Covid-19 vaccine now exposed as a military operation.


The global elite have been lying to humanity every step of the way, about every detail, as part of an effort to terrorize the masses into compliance.


There is just one problem for Schwab and his co-conspirators in government cabinets and Big Pharma board rooms in global capitals. Millions of people around the world did not fall for the swindle and we are forensically examining the crime scene.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4etz69-rfk-jr-covid-jabs-are-bioweapons-developed-by-u.s.-military.html

Keywords
big pharmamilitaryvaccineglobalistsunited stateselitespsyoprfk jrbioweaponjabshotinoculationdevelopedinjectionwefcovidterrorizethe peoples voice
