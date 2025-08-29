Biblical Health #65: Conquering The Fear Of Death vs. God’s Minimum & Maximum Life Span For Man...

The Bible says man will fear death throughout his whole life. The Bible also says that those who fear God only and obey His every command "Will not mourn like those who have no hope". The purpose of this life is to learn how to live forever. This has become confused because of the 98% Pagan and Anti-Scripture practices of the Christians and the 80% Pagan and Anti-Scripture practices of the Jews. So what does the scripture say, and how can they alone give us hope?

