Trojan Trump, Trojan Xai purchuse of X - BEAST SYSTEM...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
or [email protected] paypal
Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/
Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/
Trojan Trump?
Trojan XAi acquires X (the big MOTB system picture). MSN says Elon could be the Messiah (why). Is he really the false prophet (cover multiple texts / evidence)? What does Elon's name mean and how does it tie to Scripture? Is Trump's job to destroy the dollar to launch a "digital dollar" linked biometrically to the blockchain for full tracking of purchases (MOTB $ System)? Ai is being positioned as a God - couple stories. There are two stories of extradition / arrests that are suspect at best. How does this fit troops on the street using the Insurrection Act - decision after April 20th. Noahide law practice? Is it all a script? Deep analysis.