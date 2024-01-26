Rybar Live: Rebel counterattacks in Sudan

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «Overall, the situation in the Sudan demonstrates that civil war, even though one side or the other may have a temporary advantage, can bring surprises»

On Wednesday, the African Corps of the Russian Defense Ministry arrived in Burkina Faso, bringing with them transport equipment and weapons. The first units are accompanied by a team of 100 Russian military specialists who will provide security for Ibrahim Traore, the president of the transitional government.

In late December, a group of military personnel arrived in the country to establish a base for future military contingents.

The Russian military personnel, whose numbers are expected to increase to 300 in the near future, have a range of tasks, including supporting anti-terrorism operations and training local military personnel.

🔻Given that Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali are part of the "Sahel Alliance" and are working towards creating a unified federation, it is likely that Burkina Faso will become a central hub and coordination center.

This expansion is not limited to the military sphere. Russian media specialists have already begun working in the country, with the aim of competing with French media and shaping a supportive information environment.

