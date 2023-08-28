X22 REPORT Ep. 3149a - [WEF]/[CB] Plan Is Falling Apart, People Awake Is Their Biggest Threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3149a - August 27, 2023
[WEF]/[CB] Plan Is Falling Apart, People Awake Is Their Biggest Threat
The Green New Deal is falling apart, more they push the people into giving up, ovens, heaters, a/c, cars the more the people realize that this is not going to benefit them in the end. The world is now shifting away from the [CB] system and the [DS] cannot stop this. Fed will continue to raise rates into 2024 which will bring down the economy.
