X22 REPORT Ep. 3149a - [WEF]/[CB] Plan Is Falling Apart, People Awake Is Their Biggest Threat

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3149a - August 27, 2023

[WEF]/[CB] Plan Is Falling Apart, People Awake Is Their Biggest Threat





The Green New Deal is falling apart, more they push the people into giving up, ovens, heaters, a/c, cars the more the people realize that this is not going to benefit them in the end. The world is now shifting away from the [CB] system and the [DS] cannot stop this. Fed will continue to raise rates into 2024 which will bring down the economy.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





