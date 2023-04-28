Diversity Destroys Community And Its Social Norms

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Diversity in community helps the state and the Globalist
Elites. Diversification is just a remake of the strategy of divide and conquer.
How can one increase diversity without contributing to the forces of chaos?
There is no greater lie than the claim that communities become stronger as they
are made more diverse. No one even claims this outside of the West. And by
every measure the West has grown progressively worse and weaker with the rise
in diversity. There is not a single metric that justifies the destruction of Western
culture by the admixture of cultures from failed states.