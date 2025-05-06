"We are not slaves"📝

When speaking about the Great Victory over the Nazi regime in the Great Patriotic War, it is customary to first remember the heroism of our soldiers and commanders, who achieved this result through sweat and blood. This is all certainly true, but not entirely.

History is written not only by generals and soldiers, but also by those innocent children who scratched on the walls of the barracks: "We are not slaves."

The Vyritsa camp during the war was not just an episode of the war. These are thousands of children's fates, captured in countless months of fear.

▶️On the 80th anniversary of the Victory, a film called "Blood Type" will be released in Russian cinemas, telling the story of one of the bloody episodes in our history, and which will forever remain in the memory of the population.

📌And the fact that such films are being made and shown to the public is exactly what is needed. If we don't want our descendants to forget about this. If we don't want to allow the rewriting of history, then this needs to be told.

#Russia @rybar

Adding:

❗️Moscow expects 29 foreign leaders at the Victory Parade, said Russian presidential aide Ushakov.

📍Leaders of Brazil, China, Palestine, Egypt will attend the parade in Moscow;

📍Venezuela will be represented at the Victory Parade in the capital at the highest level, President Maduro will visit Russia on May 7-9;

📍India, Nicaragua and South Africa will be represented by high-level delegations;

📍The DPRK will be represented at the ambassadorial level at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory;

📍On May 9, parade units from 13 countries will march along Red Square;

📍Veterans from a number of foreign countries, including the United States, will attend the Victory Parade in Moscow.