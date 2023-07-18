Get Biblical Understanding #186 - Self-Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1 TIMOTHY 2:15 Notwithstanding she shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety [self-control].
2 TIMOTHY 3:1-3 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous [lovers of money], boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent [without self-control], fierce, despisers of those that are good,
JAMES 3:2-4 For in many things we offend [stumble] all. If any man offend [stumble] not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body. Behold, we put bits in the horses’ mouths, that they may obey us; and we turn about their whole body. Behold also the ships, which though they be so great, and are driven of fierce winds, yet are they turned about with a very small helm, whithersoever the governor listeth.
JAMES 3:7-8 For every kind of beasts, and of birds, and of serpents, and of things in the sea, is tamed, and hath been tamed of mankind: it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison. But the tongue can no man tame;
JAMES 3:9-10 Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude [likeness, image] of God. Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing.
JAMES 3:11-12 Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter? Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? either a vine, figs? so can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh.
2 PETER 1:5-6 And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue [moral goodness]; and to virtue knowledge; And to knowledge temperance; [self-control] and to temperance [self-control] patience; and to patience godliness;
