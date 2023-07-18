Get Biblical Understanding #186 - Self-Control

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





1 TIMOTHY 2:15 Notwithstanding she shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety [self-control].





2 TIMOTHY 3:1-3 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous [lovers of money], boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent [without self-control], fierce, despisers of those that are good,





JAMES 3:2-4 For in many things we offend [stumble] all. If any man offend [stumble] not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body. Behold, we put bits in the horses’ mouths, that they may obey us; and we turn about their whole body. Behold also the ships, which though they be so great, and are driven of fierce winds, yet are they turned about with a very small helm, whithersoever the governor listeth.





JAMES 3:7-8 For every kind of beasts, and of birds, and of serpents, and of things in the sea, is tamed, and hath been tamed of mankind: it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison. But the tongue can no man tame;





JAMES 3:9-10 Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude [likeness, image] of God. Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing.





JAMES 3:11-12 Doth a fountain send forth at the same place sweet water and bitter? Can the fig tree, my brethren, bear olive berries? either a vine, figs? so can no fountain both yield salt water and fresh.





2 PETER 1:5-6 And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue [moral goodness]; and to virtue knowledge; And to knowledge temperance; [self-control] and to temperance [self-control] patience; and to patience godliness;





Our website: www.thebereancall.org

Store: store.thebereancall.org



