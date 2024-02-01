Lord Prem Sikka & Godfrey Bloom on The Sonia Poulton Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Lord Prem Sikka discusses his role in speaking up for people and holding both Big Business and the Government accountable. He highlights his involvement in questioning the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, shedding light on the Fujitsu/Post Office scandal, advocating for issues like fuel poverty and sewage water, and addressing government actions related to pension rights. Later, Godfrey Bloom delves into the topic of war conscription and the prevalence of war-related discussions in national and international news.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Lord Prem Sikka, whose full title is The Lord Sikka, His full name is Prem Nath Sikka, he is a current member of the House of Lords and an Emeritus Professor of Accounting.

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Godfrey Bloom holds several notable recognitions, including being an Associate Member of the Royal College of Defence Studies and receiving the Parliamentary Armed Forces Medal and Territorial Defence Medal.



