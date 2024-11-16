❗️Maori MPs shut down New Zealand parliament with haka protest.

New Zealand’s parliament was brought to a halt on Thursday as Maori MPs staged a haka protest on the floor over a controversial “equal rights” bill.

This goes with the video that I posted a few hours ago with an added message about 'Imperial Power' & Maori sovereignty. Cynthia

Adding:

❗️ US submitted its first written ceasefire proposal to Lebanon

US delivers draft truce proposal to Lebanon,. US ambassador submitted a draft truce proposal to Parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

The draft was Washington's first written proposal to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in at least several weeks, the sources said : Reuters

I think that I added a comment yesterday on a video, where Lebanon asked for a truce proposal. Cynthia