If we don't realize THIS, it will be the 'END of the western world'
High Hopes
High Hopes
79 views • 10/18/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 17, 2023


A new study shows that Americans are prioritizing saving for retirement less and less as the price of food, gas, and housing skyrockets. This is still just the beginning, Glenn warns, as the world continues to spiral into chaos. We've seen this before, about 100 years ago. Back then, evil put on a Hugo Boss-designed uniform. Now, evil is rising in the Middle East. Because of this, Glenn puts it simply: "Want more peace? Have less Hamas." We must start calling evil what it is before America becomes like Europe with a disturbing amount of support for the evils of Hamas. If we don't, Glenn warns, "this is the beginning of the end of the western world."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHS7gpt-dy0

Keywords
evilisraelwarpeaceeuropeglenn beckgazahamassavingswestern world
