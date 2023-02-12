BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DURING THE SUPERBOWL... TRUTH WILL BE "IN PLAIN SIGHT" BUT WHERE?
1176 views • 02/12/2023

Don't be so wowed out by all the demonic whatever. Look, we know they're evil. They're counting on you to be distracted. This is a perfect time to catch whatever it is they're gonna try to slip by us during the halftime and most likely post game shows when everyone is tired, drunk, leaving establishments... while NO ONE is watching..  oh man... what an opportunity to "tell or utter" admissions or future events to come. There will be truth in plain sight today. Hit me up real quick. Let's cover some ground together. We have a lot going on right now. Truth will be revealed. Will we see it? Hit meeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivaltruthsuperbowlplainsight
