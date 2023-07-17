Tucker Carlson & Ron DeSantis Full Interview | Banking, Censorship, and Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis joins Tucker Carlson for an in-depth interview during Blaze Media’s ‘The Summit’. Tucker challenges DeSantis on his views on life, Ukraine, China, censorship, and banking.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! #DeSantis2024