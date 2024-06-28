Biden 'mumbled, fumbled and crumbled' in the US presidential debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News host Danica De Giorgio slams US President Joe Biden's debate performance.
“Joe Biden is a very sick, unwell man; the Democrats put the old man on a spit, and he was roasted like a well-cooked lamb at a Greek barbeque,”
Ms De Giorgio said “Today be mumbled, fumbled and crumbled the presidential debate.”
