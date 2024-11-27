💥Australia: Millions of dollars in Covid fines dished out for breaches of pandemic restrictions in NSW will be refunded, while close to 24,000 penalty notices will be officially torn up

Boom-Australia Millions of dollars in fines dished out for breaches of pandemic restrictions in NSW will be refunded, while close to 24,000 penalty notices will be officially torn up.

❗️Instead of repayment of invalid fines, Revenue NSW advises on its website it will reallocate the money to any unpaid fine debt.

The Commissioner of Fines may not have the power to reallocate and that such an action is in bad faith.

These fines should never have been issued in the first place. They were disproportionately imposed on socio-economically disadvantaged individuals, families, and communities,

This is yet another unjust decision in a series of actions that have led to the government being forced to withdraw and refund these fines.

