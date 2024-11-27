BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Australia: Millions of dollars in Covid fines dished out for breaches of pandemic restrictions in NSW will be refunded, while close to 24,000 penalty notices will be officially torn up
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • 6 months ago

Boom-Australia Millions of dollars in fines dished out for breaches of pandemic restrictions in NSW will be refunded, while close to 24,000 penalty notices will be officially torn up. 

❗️Instead of repayment of invalid fines, Revenue NSW advises on its website it will reallocate the money to any unpaid fine debt. 

The Commissioner of Fines may not have the power to reallocate and that such an action is in bad faith. 

These fines should never have been issued in the first place. They were disproportionately imposed on socio-economically disadvantaged individuals, families, and communities, 

This is yet another unjust decision in a series of actions that have led to the government being forced to withdraw and refund these fines. 

from @AussieCossack

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy