Starving Husky Nearly Gives Up Until A Miracle Happens The Dodo
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
2
191 views • 09/20/2023

The Dodo


Jul 9, 2023


Injured Husky can't open his eyes for a whole week — but when he does, they're the prettiest color ❤️


Keep up with Jake on Instagram: https://thedo.do/jakethehusky. To learn more about ThisIsHouston and their rescue work, check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thisishouston.


For the love of animals. Pass it on.

#thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten #puppy


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3nlrmI4NhE&pp=ygUNYW5pbWFsIHJlc2N1ZQ%3D%3D

miracledoganimalshuskypetsstarvingrescuethe dodo
