John Dyslin - Nehemiah Strong: Equipped for the Fight!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
About the Author of Nehemiah Strong:
John Dyslin has been a student of ‘alternative’ history and world events since 2007, and a lifelong student of Scripture and Christian doctrine.
Following careers in finance and as an internet entrepreneur, he turned his attention to today’s emerging issues, including training in counter-human trafficking, pistol and rifle tactics, Ham radios, comms, and scout tactics.
John was turned around in his life by Jesus Christ in 2014, and is a blood-bought chief sinner who strives to do his imperfect best to follow Jesus’ plan for his life.
Nehemiah Strong will equip you with knowledge of the word of God to help you through the trials of today!
JohnDyslin.com
Discount Code: Warriors
Scripture References:
Joshua 1
Romans 8:28
Daniel 11
1 Corinthians 12:32
Ecclesiastes 3
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
YOUTUBE:
JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here)
RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise
Brighteon: Warriors Rise
FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV
107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce
Twitter: @JodiL792
Facebook: Jodi LoDolce
GETTR: @WarriorsRise
TruthSocial:
Jodi LoDolce
If you feel led to support WarriorsRise - go to our donate page on the website or support us by using our PromoCode Below
MyPillow:
PromoCode: WR21
DrStellaMD.com
PromoCode: Jodi
Covicare Package
www.meehanmd.com
Natural Healthcare remedies
Promocode: Warriors23
For Cancer Killing Black Salve
Destroy-Cancer.com
mention: JODI
for Free Shipping
Nehemiah Strong
www.JohnDyslin.com
Discount Code: Warriors