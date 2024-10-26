Busker Mike IV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Busker Mike video for your enjoyment. His string skills are out there. Mike must devote his waking moments pushing himself to new levels of achievement, switching from dancing his fingers over the frets to picking out the same melody with his nails a moment later, and then strumming away. His electric guitar, which has seen better days, obliges working in full partnership with him. He switches back and forth this way because he simply allows his soul lead him so.