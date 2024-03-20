BREAKING: CRACKING NEXT 9-11 CODE! - Jeffrey Prather

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
March 20, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
BIO-DIGITAL FALSE FLAG, BEFORE OR BY NOVEMBER ELECTIONS!
BLAMED ON BORDER INFILTRATING MID-EAST MUSLIM TERRORISTS!
ANOTHER BIO-WEAPON ATTACK NEEDING MODERNA mRNA 'ANTIDOTE'!
RUSSIANS BLAMED FOR CRIPPLING POWER GRID, INTERNET, FOOD TRANSPORT!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k708x-watch-this-explosive-prather-point-today.html