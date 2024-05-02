© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Analysis of the “dengue vaccine” Qdenga, and of the “flu vaccine” Istivac 4, carried out by the biotechnologist Lorena Diblasi before a Notary Public.
Graphene oxide is found in the same way as in “covid vaccines”, a material not declared in the composition.
What is happening is terrible: they are introducing a toxic and radiomodulable material in all types of inoculums.
We call on the entire scientific community to analyze in their respective countries, not only “covid vaccines”, but any injectable, and denounce it to the relevant authorities.
The entire world population is being poisoned.
Source @La Quinta Columna
