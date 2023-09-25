BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Lacrosse Featuring: Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024
US Sports Radio
3 views • 09/25/2023

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube!

Featured course:
Lacrosse: Playing Attack
by Matt Danowski
https://bit.ly/USSportsLacrosse092523

On today's show we have another top-notch student-athlete. This midfielder is physical, quick, and smart. Think you might win a few games with this guy?
Then we get some team dynamics from one of the NLL's studs and now college coach.

Did you find today's show helpful? It would be an honor to have you leave a like thumbs up, rumble, or like. Please subscribe to US Sports Network to be notify whenever we post a new video. Thank you so much!

Video Credit
Nick Darcangelo Class of 2024
Matt Darcangelo
@mdarky25
https://www.youtube.com/@mdarky25

Building Attack Play from the Ground Up
Championship Productions
@ChampionshipProduction (via CoachTube)
https://bit.ly/USSportsLacrosse092523

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
lacrosselacrosse playerlacrosse coachlacrosse drillncaa lacrosse
