Two participants in the Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region have been sentenced to 15 and 16 years, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Adding:

Ukrainian citizens who are in the Russian Federation without legal grounds must either leave by September 10 or regularize their status, according to a decree signed by Putin.

That means to obtain either Russian citizenship, a residence permit, or another legal right to reside (for employment, study, etc.).

Additionally, foreign citizens who are in the new territories of the Russian Federation are required to confirm that they are HIV-negative and do not use drugs by June 10, as stated in the same decree by Putin.



