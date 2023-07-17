BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Turning a Blind Eye to Torture in Ireland.
Gretta Fahey
Gretta Fahey
118 followers
33 views • 07/17/2023

Here is the link to the Hopegirl Blog which I mentioned in the above video https://www.brighteon.com/26a946c5-250c-44fb-9576-2342c55c5aee. The book I was reading from in this video is called 'MKTECH INVASION AND MIND CONTROL by Felipe Saboya de Santa Cruz Abreu. Some microwave weapons experts may be under external remote digital control themselves and may not be free enough to tell the whole truth about current microwave weapons capabilities in a court of law or in any type of advisory capacity.  Those who are remotely torturing me must feel guilty all the time by what they are doing to me whereas I feel good all the time because I have a clear conscience.  

Keywords
microwave weaponsmayocastlebarcovert torture in irelandclaremorrisballinrobehollymountconnachtrobeennewbrookballyglass
