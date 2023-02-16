© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-boost-from-the-lord/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Do you ever think, what in the world is going on in my life? I’ve had to trust The LORD with all my heart even though I don’t understand everything that is happening.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share many blessings The LORD is releasing … peace, greater understanding and more. This message is sure to encourage your heart!"