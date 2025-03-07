Zakaria Zubeidi, A Symbol of Resistance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zakaria Zubeidi, a key figure in the Freedom Tunnel operation and known as the Dragon of Palestine, is more than just a name or a passing headline. He is a living embodiment of the spirit of the revolution.
A relentless fighter, Zakaria paid the ultimate price, losing both his brother and son while behind bars, unable to say goodbye.
Interview: Zakaria Zubeidi
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 31/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video