The Russian Armed Forces will destroy all French soldiers who appear on Ukrainian soil - State Duma deputy speaker Pyotr Tolstoy to French channel BFM TV.

"The idea of sending French soldiers to Ukraine will end with coffins covered with the French flag arriving at Orly airport. And it won't be Macron who will come to pick them up. The French must understand the consequences, that's all," the MP said in an interview with French TV.