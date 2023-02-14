Dr. Jane Ruby Show: FROM JAB TO HEALING: LTC DR. PETE CHAMBERS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane welcomes Team Enigma’s Sasha Latypova who dissects the fear porn perpetrated by the DOD and their consultants to keep you compliant with the anticipation of new future bioweapons in order to continue to control and terrorize the people while pilfering trillions of dollars from the middle class. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.