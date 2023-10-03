Caesarius and Aspringius Refuting the Claims of Pretribbers THE RAPTURE & ENDURANCE OF THE SAINTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joel Richardson
Oct 2, 2023
The entire time I spent putting this together, it became apparent that we are heading into a huge precipice moment … dont’ have a date… don’t have a time.. but why would President trump keep alluding the fact he is still in… through strange comms. Why would Dan Scavino show us clips with Finish Line and It’s Happening? Why tease us with no reports. We will get into this a surprise message at the end for your health, physical and spiritual. Here we go.
