2 Reasons Why Everyone Needs to GET OUT of New York City
3282 followers
223 views • 03/22/2024

Glenn Beck


March 21, 2024


Leftists are ruining New York City, Glenn says, and a recent attack on former president Donald Trump may be the final sign that everyone needs to GET OUT. Glenn argues that if New York Attorney General follows through on her promise to seize Trump’s assets, it will lead to a mass exodus of businesses from the city. But it’s not just business owners who are at risk of losing everything. Glenn reviews how New York’s insane squatting laws have let a squatter sue a homeowner because she wouldn’t let him live in her house! Are there ANY property rights in NYC anymore?!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPctCOKEUS8

Keywords
trumpattorney generalglenn beckmass exodusdestroyingassetsget outbusinessesnew york citysquatting lawsno property rights
