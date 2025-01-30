Unlocking Salvation: Why Conviction Isn't The End - Learn The Crucial Next Step!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this devotional, discover why conviction alone isn't enough for salvation. Through stories from Luke 18 and Acts 24, hear how even those deeply convicted by the Holy Spirit need to take the next step: trust and repentance. Join us as we explore this important message and how to live for the Lord. Don't miss our upcoming series on 'Saved Through Faith'!
00:00Introduction and Opening Praise
00:08The Importance of Holiness
00:43Conviction and Salvation
01:26The Rich Ruler's Encounter with Jesus
03:53Felix and the Role of Conviction
04:34The Necessity of Responding to Conviction
06:27Conviction for Believers and Unbelievers
06:53Conclusion and Prayer