DUTCHSINSE - FIRES ACROSS CANADA UPDATE

CANADIAN FOREST FIRES UPDATE
--------------------
Apocalyptic Haze Engulfs New York City as Canadian Wildfires Push Air Quality to Unprecedented Levels, Making it the World’s Most Polluted City (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/apocalyptic-haze-engulfs-new-york-city-as-canadian/
---------------
Major Cities Declare 'Code Red' as Hazardous Air Smothers the Northeast
https://www.westernjournal.com/major-cities-declare-code-red-hazardous-air-smothers-northeast/
--------------------
Satellite Imagery from College of DuPage Meteorology Department Shows Over a Dozen Fires in Quebec Start Up at Almost the Exact Same Time
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/satellite-imagery-college-dupage-meteorology-department-shows-dozen/