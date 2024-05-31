UKROP HARDBASS (READ DESCRIPTION IF YOU WANT MY OPINION ON THAT WAR)

Balance things out? (a text passage in this) Guess I failed collossaly, and went straight back to mocking Gremlensky. (But this time in the ukrainian tongue.) This is mostly due to me beiing pissed at the propaganda we get here (CH) calling Zelenksyy a war-hero. He is just a comedian actor sellout corrupt asshole imho.

Just for the record: I think the people fighting are doing something noble in trying to defend their homeland.

But I also think that their governement is corrupt AF, selling out their entire nation to international corporations. Same goes for the EU, those hatespeech law geoblocking censorious fucks! So they (ukrainians) are beiing fooled as far as I can see.

The Ukraine might be better off by siding with Russia, but what tf do I know. It just looks to me that wasting an entire generations lifes, for what seems to be a futile war from my perspective (no airpower in a modern war?!), seems like something someone who wants to replace a people would do.

Furthermore: Gathering footage for this, I came across the fact that they appaerently also waste young women on the frontlines...

Thats about the worst that one can do to a people. You can loose a big portion of your men and still re-populate, but loose too many women, and you will be replaced by other peoples. (And this seems to be the intention of this culling from the get go.)

These people shouldnt be fighting each other. They should be fighting the psychopathic international corporations instead, wich are like vampires and are bleeding good humans to nourish/fatten themselfes. (And sadly most governements are made up of weaklings who sold out to those corporations. But we would need honest and good governements/leadership to stand a chance against these purely profit oriented, mass-murdering entities.)

Btw. Fico of Slovakia seems to be one that didnt sell out, and thats probably why they tried to kill him.

P.S. While making this I found out (after using the term) that Ukrop is appaerently a slur russians use for ukrainians. It seems it means dill. No idea why this is a slur, though.

If this/my opinion seems confusing to you, then this might be due to me just beiing one human who doesnt really have an agenda other then figuring out the truth, wich is largely hidden from us because we are constantly bombarded with frikkin psy-ops.

Im not infallable, and if someone has to say something wich might be enlightening in your opinion for me, then dont be shy to point out any logical errors I make, or information I seem to be lacking.

I get more truth from commenters and random people irl im talking to, then from most "established" (even alt media) sources.

End of the wall of text.

Best of wishes for all of you out there.

ZANIMATIONS.