Seymour Hersh - whom the War Media Now wants to smear for Exposing Biden's act of Environmental & Energy security 'Terrorism', represents the 'Best of Journalism' in the USA.

#SeymourHersh, whom the war media now wants to smear for exposing #Biden's act of environmental and energy security #Terrorism, represents the best of journalism in the #USA, having exposed US crimes like the My Lai massacre in Vietnam and the torture at Abu Ghraib prison. https://twitter.com/i/status/1625059354247589889
Original Substack Article from Semour Hersh.
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream