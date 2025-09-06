BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Perilous Times Have Arrived
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 week ago

Perilous Times have arrived and danger abounds?

Music by Send rain


2 Tim 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.


That word “Perilous” is only used one other time in the Greek New Testament.



Greek word “Chalepos” literally means, dangerous or insane?

Question is are we living in “dangerous or Insane” times today?


The Enemy of the “Western World” is Islam, The Koran in several places says they Westerners, are to be destroyed?


Only an insane Government would allow Muslims by the tens of thousands to migrate into and completely change those countries. 


France, Germany, England, Were beautiful and very safe countries to visit. Ive been to England and Germany many times.


They are unrecognizable today. Rape, murder, assault are ramped it those countries. 

Keywords
newsmoviemusicmedicalmoviestrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingkaraokeasmrgnarlygrowagarden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy