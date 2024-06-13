We Still Have Prices Going Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Not A Sign Of Relief
* Prices are just going up slower than they were before — and they never come down.
* Price growth is outpacing wage growth.
* Americans are becoming poorer, spending more and buying less.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | WarRoom Battleground Episode 553 (12 June 2024)
https://rumble.com/v51a53h-warroom-battleground-ep-553-populism-wins-in-ireland.html