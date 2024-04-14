Donald Trump, Mike Johnson: Laws To Stop The Invasion. 2024 Election Integrity & Southern Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Donald Trump pledges to have the largest deportation effort in American History. President Trump addresses the number of migrants who have entered the US illegally via the southern border.
Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson link border to election integrity
Trump and Johnson addressed election integrity at Mar-a-Lago
Johnson seeks Trump support amid threats to be ousted from leadership post
Supporter: Trump focusing on border, immigration at fundraisers.
Warning signs: Democrats call border a ‘crisis’ and ‘invasion’
Biden’s Border Invasion Stacking Congressional Deck Against Conservatives
Noem to lawmakers: Be ready to take action on southern border ‘invasion’. Drug cartels have infiltrated reservations, governor says, but some tribal voices call speech ‘political’
Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group crossing from Mexico into U.S. at southern border
Chinese migrants make multi-country trek to US southern border: 'I just want to make money'
There have been over 22,000 Chinese migrant encounters since October 2023
DeSantis raises red flag on 'invasion' of military-aged Chinese men illegally entering U.S.
Trump claims Beijing is 'building an army' INSIDE the U.S. with the 'military-aged men' among the more than 46,000 Chinese migrants who have crossed the border
Trump warned China was building 'an army from within' the United States
46,000 Chinese nationals have crossed the Southern border in the past two years.
Trump has made the issue of migration a central issue of his presidential campaign
Border has seen a 7,000% spike in Chinese migrants since 2021: Top Republican warns of 'military-age men' and spies entering US who would wreak havoc in any war over Taiwan
Customs and Border Protection encountered 24,048 Chinese migrants in 2023
Many say they're just fleeing poverty and China's imploding property bubble
Chinese military-aged males illegally flooding across the US border in record numbers. In recent years there has been a significant increase in the number of Chinese nationals apprehended for illegally crossing the southern border, according to Border Patrol.
Reporter says he filmed hundreds of military-age Chinese men heading toward US in migrant groups. US sees surge of Chinese nationals crossing southern border compared to 2022
Chinese nationals crossing into US from Mexico border reaches new high, sparking national security concerns
Trump says he will carry out the 'largest domestic deportation operation in American history' if elected
Trump's comments come as more than 4,000 migrants crossed the US Southern Border Wednesday
Trump calls for “largest domestic deportation operation”
Inside Trump's plans to deport millions from the U.S.
