Donald Trump, Mike Johnson: Laws To Stop The Invasion. 2024 Election Integrity & Southern Border
SavingHealthMinistries
31 views • 04/14/2024

President Donald Trump pledges to have the largest deportation effort in American History. President Trump addresses the number of migrants who have entered the US illegally via the southern border.


Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson link border to election integrity

Trump and Johnson addressed election integrity at Mar-a-Lago

Johnson seeks Trump support amid threats to be ousted from leadership post

Supporter: Trump focusing on border, immigration at fundraisers.


Warning signs: Democrats call border a ‘crisis’ and ‘invasion’


Biden’s Border Invasion Stacking Congressional Deck Against Conservatives


Noem to lawmakers: Be ready to take action on southern border ‘invasion’. Drug cartels have infiltrated reservations, governor says, but some tribal voices call speech ‘political’


Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group crossing from Mexico into U.S. at southern border


Chinese migrants make multi-country trek to US southern border: 'I just want to make money'

There have been over 22,000 Chinese migrant encounters since October 2023

DeSantis raises red flag on 'invasion' of military-aged Chinese men illegally entering U.S.


Trump claims Beijing is 'building an army' INSIDE the U.S. with the 'military-aged men' among the more than 46,000 Chinese migrants who have crossed the border

Trump warned China was building 'an army from within' the United States

46,000 Chinese nationals have crossed the Southern border in the past two years.

 Trump has made the issue of migration a central issue of his presidential campaign


Border has seen a 7,000% spike in Chinese migrants since 2021: Top Republican warns of 'military-age men' and spies entering US who would wreak havoc in any war over Taiwan

Customs and Border Protection encountered 24,048 Chinese migrants in 2023

Many say they're just fleeing poverty and China's imploding property bubble


Chinese military-aged males illegally flooding across the US border in record numbers. In recent years there has been a significant increase in the number of Chinese nationals apprehended for illegally crossing the southern border, according to Border Patrol.


Reporter says he filmed hundreds of military-age Chinese men heading toward US in migrant groups. US sees surge of Chinese nationals crossing southern border compared to 2022


Chinese nationals crossing into US from Mexico border reaches new high, sparking national security concerns


Trump says he will carry out the 'largest domestic deportation operation in American history' if elected

Trump's comments come as more than 4,000 migrants crossed the US Southern Border Wednesday


Trump calls for “largest domestic deportation operation”


Inside Trump's plans to deport millions from the U.S.


I'm an ex weightlifter pastor. And I agree with John Piper on harm of caffeine


Iran readies more than 100 cruise missiles and drones for deadly Israel strike, US intelligence officials reveal, as Pentagon moves aircraft carrier into the Red Sea amid fears of full-scale war

Iran has reportedly readied an arsenal of cruise missiles and drones as the country reportedly prepares to launch an attack on Israel

The country has threatened to hit back at Israel over an attack in Syria last week that Tehran say was an Israeli airstrike on a Iranian diplomatic building


