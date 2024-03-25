Ukrainian media reports that over the past hour, Russian Hypersonic missiles struck multiple places of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv/Kiev!

According to Ukrainian reports, the missiles were fired from over Crimea Peninsula

They covered the distance of 580 km to the city in 3 minutes at an estimated speed of 11,600 km/h (7,200mph)!

Multiple buildings were destroyed and reportedly an airfield was targeted!

Target in this video -⚡️ Apparently Ukrainian intelligence agencies position in Kiev was hit by a hypersonic missile

adding...

Ukrainian media report that the destroyed three-story building in Kiev, destroyed by a hypersonic missile, was used by the SBU (Secret Service of Ukraine) and SBU officers were there at the time of the Russian attack.

and... part of the targets of today’s strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Kiev was suddenly highlighted by the Ukrainian media: the Kiev Post stated that the missiles were aimed at SBU facilities in the city.

Journalists noted that the date of the attack was not chosen by chance - today on the so-called. Ukraine is just celebrating SBU Day. They also claim that high-ranking employees of this structure could be in the buildings.

adding...

Turkish media write that today, as a result of a sudden strike by the Russian Armed Forces on Kiev, the buildings of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kiev, as well as the headquarters of the Civil Defense of Ukraine, were destroyed.









