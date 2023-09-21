"The DoJ, under your leadership, has become an enforcement arm of the Demo Nat'l Committee"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@Congressman_JVD: : "Never in my life would I have thought I would see our great DOJ turn into a politicized weapon to be wielded by an investigation to attack political rivals... There are some within the department, in my mind, who have betrayed their oaths.
I hold you accountable for the labeling of parents as domestic terrorists standing up for the proper education of their own children. I hold you accountable for the anti-Catholic memo...
And I hold you accountable for unleashing a special counsel with a history of botched investigations on our current president's political rival.
The Department of Justice, under your leadership, has become an enforcement arm of the Democratic National Committee."