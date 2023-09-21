BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"The DoJ, under your leadership, has become an enforcement arm of the Demo Nat'l Committee"
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
45 views • 09/21/2023

@Congressman_JVD: : "Never in my life would I have thought I would see our great DOJ turn into a politicized weapon to be wielded by an investigation to attack political rivals... There are some within the department, in my mind, who have betrayed their oaths.


I hold you accountable for the labeling of parents as domestic terrorists standing up for the proper education of their own children. I hold you accountable for the anti-Catholic memo...


And I hold you accountable for unleashing a special counsel with a history of botched investigations on our current president's political rival.


The Department of Justice, under your leadership, has become an enforcement arm of the Democratic National Committee."

congressional hearingmerrick garlandcorrupt dojbiden regime
