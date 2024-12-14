LOBT+++ Part 1: How it all began

This is a series of short videos as to how I got suckered into the LGBT.

My testament ( a work in progress)

It was SO different 60 years ago and I was an innocent (naive) baby-boomer child of just five years old.

In fact I can't hold this other boy accountable because he was very young too and also had no-idea what or why he did it too (other than our experimental emotions and sensual feelings).

However, now through the "woke teachers & governments" it has become so EVIL & even a DEMONIC RITUAL indoctrinating our children in our public school system!