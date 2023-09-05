Nick Nittoli Shares How the Music Industry has Changed | Bob & Eric Save America with Eric Matheny & Bob Dunlap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Musician and Producer Nick Nittoli joins this episode of Bob & Eric Save America.
Co-hosts Eric Matheny and Bob Dunlap lead the conversation as they discuss how the music industry has changed as of late, as well as Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Joe Biggs’ sentencing for January 6th.