Dr. Bryan Ardis Show | Tetanus: Handled Naturally
Mindy
Mindy
511 followers
935 views • 1 month ago

In this informative episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Tetanus: Handled Naturally, Dr. Ardis challenges the narrative that tetanus requires vaccines or risky drugs, affecting millions with myths about rusty nails. He exposes the dangers of penicillin—linked to cardiac arrest and death—and metronidazole, which may cause cancer, while revealing the DTaP vaccine’s failure to treat active infections and its association with SIDS. Dr. Ardis shares proven natural remedies: vitamin C cured 100% of children with tetanus at 1000 mg daily, magnesium reduced spasms in severe cases, and black cumin seed oil in BioDefense combats the bacteria.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr bryan ardis
