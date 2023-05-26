Empowering Moms To Make a Difference - Kimberly Fletcher - Freedom Alive® Ep77

It's a national movement of patriotic warriors that are reclaiming our culture for truth, family, freedom and the Constitution. And they're called moms! In 2004, Kimberly Fletcher was "just a mom" when she founded Moms for America in a living room with 26 women. Today, it’s a national network of more than 500,000 moms who are empowered and engaged in the public square from Supreme Court nominations to school board elections. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Kimberly shares how these courageous women are making a sea change in the culture and how more moms can get involved!-----

