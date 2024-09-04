BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ancient Proverb from 3000 Years Ago, How Did He Know?
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
Follow
0
53 views • 8 months ago

How did this man have this knowledge 3000 years ago? Most PHD's today are clueless?

Music by Send rain

Agur or his sons were most likely friends of Solomon, These words were written over 3000 tears ago, This is what this uneducated man knew?

 Agru may have been uneducated but 3000 years ago he knew more than 99 percent of the worlds PHD’s know today.

Agru looked forward into time and saw a generation unlike any in history, sounds a lot like the agenda 21 generation of today?

 

Argu also knew several things that were a trap to him and he asked God to protect him from them?

1.     Simple life, no pride, no poverty, no riches.

2.     He tells us what stealing/sin actually is?


psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
